Volodymyr Zelenskyy & 'the Spirit Of Ukraine' Named Time’s 2022 Person Of The Year

Time magazine has named Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine its "person of the year". Other people in the running were Elon Musk, who was Time "person of the year" in 2021, Liz Cheney, who is a Republican who gained fame during the January 6th hearings and Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, who is gaining traction for his skills as a politician and his ability to turn a purple state into a red state. Zelenskyy gained the attention of the world when Russian troops started amassing near the border of his nation and then decided to invade the country he leads.

"Zelenskyy has been called a hero by many in Ukraine and abroad, and over the last year, established himself as a symbol of defiance and democracy while he continues to lead the nation through Russia's unprovoked attacks on his country," a tweet on the Today Show said as network announced the winner of the annual honour.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Spirit of Ukraine are @TIME's 2022 Person of the Year," it tweeted.

Unlike most politicians around the world, Zelenskyy is not a career politician. He was a comedian before he became a politician and even played the role of Ukrainian president on screen. When Russian forces marched towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv, American authorities asked Zelenskyy to leave the country for his own safety, as they feared the Ukrainian government will collapse, just like the Kabul government. Zelenskyy replied by uttering the words that will remain etched into the walls of history for a long time. "I don't need a ride, I need ammunation," said Zelenskyy.

TIME on Zelenskyy's achievements

TIME said 44-year-old Zelenskyy's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine's political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realised the President had stuck around. If that seems like a natural thing for a leader to do in a crisis, consider historical precedent.

Only six months earlier, the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani a far more experienced leader than Zelenskyy fled his capital as Taliban forces approached. In 2014, one of Zelenskyy's predecessors, Viktor Yanukovych, ran away from Kyiv as protesters closed in on his residence; he still lives in Russia today."

Early in the Second World War, the leaders of Albania, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Greece, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Yugoslavia, among others, fled the advance of the German Wehrmacht and lived out the war in exile, it underlined.

TIME said now it was Zelenskyy's generation's turn to face the blows of a foreign invader.

Instead of Stalin and Hitler, it was Russian President Vladimir Putin trying to break their will by depriving them of heat and light, destroying their ability to harvest food, or to think about much besides survival through this winter. Already the next generation of Ukrainians, like Zelenskyy's own son, were learning about the tools of war instead of planning for prosperity. That is the pattern the President aims to disrupt, and his plan relies on more than weapons".

It added that there wasn't much in Zelenskyy's biography to predict his willingness to stand and fight.

He had never served in the military or shown much interest in its affairs. He had only been President since April 2019. His professional instincts derived from a lifetime as an actor on the stage, a specialist in improv comedy, and a producer in the movie business.

"We could have pushed into Kherson earlier, with greater force. But we understood how many people would have fallen," he said in the TIME article.

TIME said Zelenskyy's vision of victory now extends beyond the liberation of territory. He stressed that this year's invasion is just the latest Russian attempt over the past century to subjugate Ukraine. His intention is to make it the last, even if it takes a lot more time and sacrifice. It is far too early to gauge whether that goal can be reached.

Zelenskyy's legacy

Some people have disputed this fact and claimed that he never uttered those words. Be that as it may, few politicians around the world will stick in their own nation's capital city when it is being invaded by one of the world's most powerful armed forces. Whatever the flaws of Donald Trump are, he says what is on his mind and when he was asked whether he would do what Zelenskyy did, Trump responded by saying, "you know, you never know, everyone likes to think you'll be able to do that, but you never know". Whether Ukraine ever gets back its territories or not, Zelenskyy has already succeeded in ensuring people know about the intense nationalism of Ukrainians and their dedication to their own nation and their willingness to defend it with blood.