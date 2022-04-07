Last Updated:

Arnab-Zelenskyy Interview Updates: Read All The Highlights From The Exclusive Interview

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues even on the 43rd day, the world is on the edge. With the genocide in Bucha, as pointed out by Zelenskyy, being one of the many examples of Russia's atrocities in Ukraine, countries continue to condemn the Putin administration. At this juncture, Republic's Arnab Goswami interviews Zelenskyy. Catch a minute-to-minute update of the exclusive interview here.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy-Arnab Goswami interview
17:58 IST, April 7th 2022
India had a relationship with the Soviet Union, not Russia: Ukrainian President

Zelenskyy during the exclusive interview reminded India that it had a relationship with the Soviet Union, not Russia. "I understand that it is difficult to keep a balance between relationships with Ukraine and Russia," the Ukrainian President said, "The wisdom is to see what is going to happen in the future. . We thank you for the humanitarian assistance but I'd like for the PM (Modi) to think of being a security guarantor for Ukraine. So if Russia violates, guarantors would be against Russia. I'd like a special relationship between our people & authorities" 

17:52 IST, April 7th 2022
Impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions: Zelenskyy

 Zelenskyy in the interview with Arnab sent a message to the world saying 'half measures won't work'. "Sanctions would be like weapons, sanctions should be like nuclear weapons, sanctions are like modern state of the art weapons...Impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions...Do not pretend you are trying to support Ukraine, but continue economic relations with Russia," the Ukrainian President said. 

17:49 IST, April 7th 2022
Use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out: Zelenskyy

"All the examples of using any force, it always occurred when the other side is weak. Using any weapons including nuclear cannot be ruled out," says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in conversation with Arnab Goswami amid war with Russia.

 

17:46 IST, April 7th 2022
If the world wants to end this war, it needs to supply us with these heavy weapons: Zelenskyy

"If the world would like to end this war, it needs to supply us with these heavy weapons. We don't want to conquer any land of Russia, we want these on our land, Ukraine's President said, adding, "We have never used weapons to attack the Russian Federation. We have used weapons to defend ourselves."

 

17:44 IST, April 7th 2022
Zelenskyy taunts United Nations

Zelenskyy in the interview with Arnab taunted the United Nations. "UN. can do a lot.  Simply using the words we are concerned about it is not enough to stop the war. We have heard “concern” for 8 years. Not too many of our citizens survived after they raised their 'concern', the Ukrainian President said, adding that there should be an isolation of Russia. 

 

17:39 IST, April 7th 2022
Zelesnkyy makes a big claim in interview with Arnab; 'Ready to withdraw to the positions existing on Feb 24'

In a big statement, Zelenskyy in the interview with Arnab said that they are ready to say Russia should at least withdraw to the positions they had at the beginning of Feb 24. "And we will not leave the cities occupied by Russia occupied," he said. 

 

17:36 IST, April 7th 2022
'Not Stepping back': Zelenskyy

"We are not stepping back. We will fight for all those cities under Russian occupation. We have full control of Odessa, it's a very difficult situation in Mariupol. We will struggle till we can restore territorial integrity," Zelenskyy says in an exclusive interview with Arnab, adding, "Russians are killing local authorities. We have lost mayors and elected leaders." 

 

17:34 IST, April 7th 2022
'Russia blocking commercial routes since long', says Zelenskyy

"Russia has since long been blocking the commercial routes, to show who is the one who takes the decision in the region," says Zelenskyy. 

17:30 IST, April 7th 2022
"Security guarantees is a parallel process to talks with Putin," says Zelenskyy

"Security guarantees is a parallel process to talks with Putin. Ee should not delay and not slow down dialogue. However, we know that some of the countries are willing to guarantee security and it would be better to have them before the dialogue," says Zelenskyy. 

 

17:26 IST, April 7th 2022
'Need security guarantees from countries', says Zelenskyy

Need security guarantees from countries. United States, United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany and Poland, can be security guarantors. I invite India also to be a security guarantor if they’d be willing," says Zelenskyy. 

 

17:24 IST, April 7th 2022
'Ready to meet Putin', say Zelenskyy

I am ready to talk about temporarily occupied Crimea, and Donbass. I am ready for talks on any topic, but with the head of the Russian Federation, with President Putin," says Zelenskyy. 

 

17:21 IST, April 7th 2022
'no other willingness but to put an end to this war', says Zelenskyy

"I think that there is no other willingness but to put an end to this war. This war must end. This war is on our territory not on the territory of Russia. I don't want to lose the citizens of Ukraine," says Zelenskyy 

17:16 IST, April 7th 2022
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Republic for giving an opportunity to show 'what Russia is doing'

In the exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Republic. "It is an opportunity for me to talk to ordinary people through you. We can show what Russians are doing against us," he said. 

17:11 IST, April 7th 2022
Arnab Goswami-Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview| Where & when to watch

Republic is the first Indian news channel to interview Ukraine's President amid the Russian invasion. You can catch the exclusive Arnab Goswami-Volodymyr Zelenskyy interview here

Also, on the YouTube page of the Channel-

 

17:11 IST, April 7th 2022
Arnab Goswami-Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview comes as UNGA votes on draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC

The Arnab Goswami-Volodymyr Zelenskyy interview comes on the same day the UN General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. The move is initiated by the US after harrowing images emerged of corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city Bucha, with Washington terming “Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a farce”.

17:11 IST, April 7th 2022
Republic's Arnab Goswami to interview Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russian invasion

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues even on the 43rd day, the world is on the edge. With the genocide in Bucha, as pointed out by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, being one of the many examples of Russia's atrocities in Ukraine, countries continue to condemn the Vladimir Putin administration. At this juncture, Republic's Arnab Goswami interviews Zelenskyy. 

