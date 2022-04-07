Zelenskyy during the exclusive interview reminded India that it had a relationship with the Soviet Union, not Russia. "I understand that it is difficult to keep a balance between relationships with Ukraine and Russia," the Ukrainian President said, "The wisdom is to see what is going to happen in the future. . We thank you for the humanitarian assistance but I'd like for the PM (Modi) to think of being a security guarantor for Ukraine. So if Russia violates, guarantors would be against Russia. I'd like a special relationship between our people & authorities"