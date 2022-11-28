Volodymyr Zelenskyy Asks Ukrainian Citizens To Prepare For 'new Round Of Missile Strikes'

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is planning to launch a new round of missile strikes on Ukraine, as per a report from the Guardian. The Ukrainian president warned his nation's citizens and defence forces to get ready for the impending attack. During his Sunday evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "we understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes. We know that for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, which is Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm, said that there are indications Russia's troops are getting ready to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “In recent weeks we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave the (plant),” Petro Kotin said. Ukraine is currently struggling with blackouts, amidst the notoriously harsh Ukrainian winter.

US considers supplying Ukraine with precision bombs

However, as of now, Russia remains in control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The local administration propped up by Russia released a statement denying Russia was planning to withdraw. "The media are actively spreading fakes that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the [nuclear plant]. This information is not true," the statement released on Telegram read. As the war drags on despite the winter, the US Department of Defence is reportedly considering a proposal from Boeing to provide Ukraine with precision bombs, which will allow Ukraine to strike Russia. The weapon system being considered is Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB). These weapons will be delivered to Ukraine by the spring of 2023. If the US does decide to send these weapons, it is an indication that war will not wind down next year but escalate. Strikes into Russian territory will be considered a red line by Moscow, which will inevitably result in the belligerents climbing into further escalations.