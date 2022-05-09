Volodymyr Zelenskyy Confirms 60 Killed After Russian Bomb Hit School In East Ukraine

As many as 60 people were killed after Russia launched missile strikes on a school shelter in Bilohorivka village in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Sunday during his usual late-night address. About 30 people have been rescued from the heap of debris by emergency services, Sky News reported. At least 100 people were reportedly taking shelter in the school building in the Ukraine-held region of East Ukraine, Luhansk regional administration head, Serhiy Hayday said on Saturday.

Two people were confirmed dead on Saturday after a fire engulfed the building resulting from the colossal strikes. The attacks followed a flurry of strikes on Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, which has remained a holdout of the "remnant" Ukrainian defenders in the besieged city. According to several media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces aimed at conquering the strategic port city on the occasion of Victory Day. Nevertheless, the invading troops were bogged down by sturdy resistance from the defenders holed up in bunkers beneath the metal factory. Meanwhile, among the hundreds of civilians trapped in the plant, over 300 have been rescued so far with the last group of 170 arriving in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.

UN chief 'appalled' by Russian attack on school in east Ukraine

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Sunday stated that he is "appalled" by the reported attack on the school shelter in Bilohorivka. Speaking on behalf of the UN chief, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric said that Guterres reiterated that the civilian population and infrastructure must be spared in adherence to international law. “This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war," Dujjaric said, as quoted in a press briefing by the UN.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is appalled by the reported attack on 7 May which hit a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the ongoing fighting: https://t.co/Foye7FBpRu — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) May 8, 2022

The international community condemned the brutal strike on the civilian shelter. UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss stated that she is "horrified" by the Russian bombardment that led to the "death of innocent people." She added, "deliberate targetting of civilian and civic infrastructure amounts to a war crime. We will ensure Putin's regime is held accountable."

Head of UNICEF, Cathrine Russell also condemned the Russian strikes on the school. “We do not yet know how many children might have been killed or injured in the reported bombing, but we fear this attack has just added to the hundreds of children who have already lost their lives in this war,” she said. Russell echoed that schools must "never be attacked" or used for military purposes.

