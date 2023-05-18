Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ditches Classic Olive Sweatshirt To Mark Ukraine's Vyshyvanka Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to have chucked out his usual sweatshirt ensemble to make way for a fancy one. On Thursday, the 45-year-old leader extended greetings to Ukrainians on the occasion of Vyshyvanka Day. But what stood out wasn't his lengthy wish, but the attire he was sporting in the picture placed next to it. The embattled leader was seen wearing a traditional, sage green-coloured outfit with a closed neckline.

In a note to mark the Ukrainian folk festival, Zelenskyy said: "This year, the two meanings are united by one date, May 18. 79 years ago on this day, the Soviet regime began deporting the Crimean Tatar people. A people they wanted to erase. Deprive of their homes, deprive of the right to life. But the people survived. And they will live freely!"

He then talked about the highlight of the image, his special vyshyvanka adorned with "ornaments that symbolize the unity of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar people." "Symbols of our strength and our desire to live in our home. Let this year's Vyshyvanka Day in be a reminder of what our people have been through and how strong our culture is. We honor our peoples, their strength and culture!" Zelenskyy wrote.

What is Vyshyvanka Day?

Vyshyvanka Day is a holiday that aims to honor and preserve Ukraine's folk culture of wearing ethnic and embroidered attires known as vyshyvankas. It is celebrated annually on every third Thursday of May. Vyshyvankas, as well as pysankas (egg decorating), are a crucial part of Ukraine's cultural identity.

For Ukraine, the holiday comes at a time when the country battles Russian hostilities. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv faced the wrath of a barrage of Russian missile attacks. However, Ukrainian forces claimed that their air defence systems had intercepted each one of the aerial weapons.