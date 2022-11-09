Volodymyr Zelenskyy Lists Five Conditions To End Russia-Ukraine War; Here's What They Are

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, November 8 listed at least five conditions to negotiate the ongoing war with Russia. In his latest video address, Ukraine’s leader said that countries worldwide must be focused on ending Russian aggression now. He also cited the looming food crisis and the climate crisis as among the global issues that need urgent attention as he spoke about the unnecessary and unprovoked conflict ensuing in his country.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy noted that his regime had previously attempted peace talks but was answered with more aggression from the Russian Federation. "Anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into real peace negotiations," Zelenskyy said as per the YouTube translation of his speech. "The kind of negotiations that we have repeatedly proposed, we have always received crazy Russian response with new acts of terrorism, shelling or blackmail,” he noted.

Zelenskyy then listed at least five key conditions for the peace talks that might end the conflict."Once again, restoration of our territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again," Zelenskyy underscored. He then went on to highlight the success his army achieved against the Russian forces and their valiance. He appealed to put an end to the Russian atrocities.

Donetsk, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said was annexed in late September, according to Zelenskyy, was the "epicentre" of a Russian military “madness.” He called to end the rampant offensive in those areas.

"The Donetsk region remains the epicentre of the greatest madness of the occupiers—they die by the hundreds every day," Zelenskyy said. "The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers.” Meanwhile, Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolya, tweeted that Ukraine "never refused to negotiate" but noted that Ukraine’s stance on brokering peace remains fixated on conditions that Russia withdraws every single of its troops from Ukrainian territory. He further stressed that dialogue may not be possible as long as Putin remains the leader of Russia.