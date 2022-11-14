Volodymyr Zelenskyy Makes A Surprise Visit To Kherson After Retreat Of Russian Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to the city of Kherson. Kherson is the only regional capital Russian forces had managed to occupy since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Last week, Russian forces began their retreat from Kherson. Although people in Kherson don't have access to electricity and in many cases no access to food as well, they are celebrating the liberation of their city.

According to a report from CNN, Zelenskyy said, “The military takes risks every day, journalists take risks. I think it is necessary to be here and talk about Kherson residents, to support people. To make them feel that we are not only talking about it, but we are really returning, really raising our flag.”

Last week, Joe Biden celebrated Russia's retreat from Kherson, whilst claiming that Russia's military has "serious problems". At that time, Zelenskyy had urged caution, suggesting that Russia's retreat might be a trap.

Russian forces are on eastern side of Dnipro river

The Russia-Ukraine war has now been going on for more than 9 months. “I would also like, in a human way, to get the emotion, the energy from people. It is motivating," the Ukrainian President said.

“We are step by step coming to our country, to all the temporarily occupied territories. And of course it’s a pity, but it’s a long way, a difficult way, because this war took the best heroes of our country," he added. On 7 November, The Washington Post reported that Joe Biden's administration was privately urging the Ukrainian government to consider negotiating with Russia.

“We are going forward. We are ready for peace. But our peace for our country is all our country, all our territory," Zelenskyy said. "We respect the law and respect the sovereignty of all the countries. But now we are speaking about our country. That’s why we are fighting against Russian aggression," he added.

It is worth flagging that Russian forces are not far away, they have just crossed the Dnipro river. Russian forces are at the eastern side of the Dnipro river, where they have set up a defensive line. According to the information visible from satellite images, Russian forces are digging up trenches, which indicates that they are transitioning into a defensive posture.