Volodymyr Zelenskyy Releases Video From Kyiv; Debunks Russian Propaganda About His Escape

Amid heavy fighting in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a video stating that he is present in the capital amid rumors of his alleged escape from the city. In a video he recorded from Bankova Street, Zelensky can be seen present along with Ukraine's other statesmen assuring the citizens that he is still in the city. Moreover, he also refuted the misinformation peddled by Russian propagandists about his alleged escape from Kyiv.

As it stands, Ukrainian forces in the country's capital Kyiv are bracing to push back Russian troops that have surrounded the city. The streets in Kyiv were seen deserted and Ukrainian forces were seen taking a position to repeal the incoming Russian onslaught on Kyiv. Meanwhile, heavy firing was heard in the Ukrainian capital as civilians attempted to escape. In addition, military tanks were also seen on the streets of Kyiv as the armies of the two countries face off.

Putin rejects Zelensky's offer for talks

Amid the ongoing Russian onslaught against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky had reached out to his Russian counterpart to sit down for talks. However, Putin rejected the same, but he is likely to send a delegation for talks with Kyiv, reported Russia's state-run media, Sputnik. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, a Russian diplomatic delegation, including the foreign ministry, defence and admin officials, could be sent to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. This comes shortly after Putin earlier rejected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer for talks, demanding that Ukraine should surrender first.

Russia invades Ukraine

Weeks after amassing over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbas region. However, the Russian military later targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk with airstrikes and also deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. In addition, Russia has also been attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odesa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, while fighting rages on the outskirts of Kyiv.