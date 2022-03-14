As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues on the 19th day, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared a number of gruesome images featuring the situation of civilians living in various cities of war-torn Ukraine as Russia continues to attack. In the images, civilians are seen frightened and being rescued by the Ukrainian forces. It also shows the ruins of the area attacked by the Russian forces.

Along with the images, President Zelenskyy stated in the caption that he warned North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) last year that unless Russia is subjected to severe precautionary sanctions, it will start the war and he was right. He further stated that if NATO doesn't close impose the no-fly zone in Ukraine, Russian missiles will fall on NATO land and that it is just a matter of time.

Russia will initiate a conflict and utilise Nord Stream 2

This comes as President Zelenskyy urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine, believing that it gives Ukraine an advantage in fighting Russia. Earlier in a video conference, the Ukrainian President said that if NATO does not impose preventative sanctions, Russia will initiate a conflict and utilise Nord Stream 2, which is a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, as a weapon.

Yesterday, Russian troops launched airstrikes on a military training camp near the NATO member Poland's border, killing 35 people and injuring more than 130 others. Media source suggests that Russia claimed to have killed 180 foreign mercenaries in a missile attack on the military training camp in western Ukraine. However, Kyiv, dismissed the claim, calling it pure Russian propaganda.

Will continue to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that he will continue to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his team "has a clear goal" to do everything possible to facilitate a meeting between him and Putin. Zelenskyy has requested a meeting with Putin on several occasions but claims that the Kremlin has yet to respond to his demands. Dmitry Peskov, who is a Russian presidential spokesman stated that Moscow hasn't ruled out the possibility of a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting. Zelenskyy further stated that the negotiations are required to arrange a cease-fire and more humanitarian corridors, claiming that in just six days, such passageways rescued almost 130,000 individuals, according to USA Today.

Image: @Володимир Зеленський/Facebook