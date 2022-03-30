Volodymyr Zelenskyy To Virtually Address Australian Parliament Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address Australia’s Parliament on Thursday evening. A day earlier, Australia’s Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliamentarians that Zelenskyy would make an address by video facility. As the war continues for the second month, the 44-year-old leader has ramped up his efforts to galvanize more support and has been addressing lawmakers around the world urging for equipment and aid.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported that both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will welcome Zelenskyy before his speech. The parliament would also briefly suspend its activities and gather to hear the war-torn Ukrainian President's address. Since the start of the conflict in February, Canberra has supplied tonnes of humanitarian aid as well as defence equipment to Ukraine. Last week, Morrisson had told reporters that he would "welcome any opportunity for him to speak to the Australian people".

Earlier this month, Morrison created headlines after challenging China to sanction Russia. Addressing a Sydney-based foreign policy think tank, he said that no country would have more impact on the Russian invasion than China and it should therefore end its tacit political and economic support of the war and immediately impose sanctions on Moscow. The Australian leader further asserted that the conflict was a moment of choice for China and it could ‘prove’ its commitment to global peace and principle of sovereignty.

"No country would have a greater impact right now on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine than China," Morrison told the Lowy Institute. "The crisis that now grips Europe heralds a moment of choice for China," he continued.

Russo-Ukrainian war enters 35th day

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 35th day on Wednesday. In his last night address, Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for "peace without delay". He also signalled his willingness to compromise on the eastern Donbas region. In a tweet, he said he held talks with his western allies and asked them to increase sanction pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy further revealed that he held virtual talks with leaders of the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Azerbaijan asking them to ramp up their defence supplies to Ukraine as well as strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin.

(Image: AP)