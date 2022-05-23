Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin Included In Time's 100 Most Influential People Of 2022

The TIME magazine released the list of the 100 most influential people in 2022 on Monday. In the list, both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have featured. The duo was selected in the "Leaders" category. Apart from Zelenskyy, Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi was also selected in the "Leaders" category, while Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda’s Chief Editor Sevgil Musaieva is among the "Innovators".

TIME's Editor-In-Chief said, "When our team gets together to choose the TIME100, we have one barometer: influence. Who shaped the year? Who stood up? Who stood out? Influence, of course, maybe for good or for ill—a dichotomy never more visible than in this year’s TIME100, which includes both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky."

Introducing the 2022 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/Fp8wAZ2b86 pic.twitter.com/UjfS1oX2fs — TIME (@TIME) May 23, 2022

"They are the poles of this list, and of this moment. The Russian dictator behind a brutal war, and his foe, the Ukrainian President, whose leadership has made him a rare heroic figure in our divisive time," TIME's Editor-In-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

Interestingly, Zelenskyy's write-up was written by US President Joe Biden. In the letter, Biden said that the people of Ukraine have a leader worthy of their bravery and resilience, as citizens across the country - shopkeepers and soldiers, tailors and truck drivers - fight for their homes and their freedom.

"The nations of the free world, inspired by the example of President Zelensky, are more united, more determined, and more purposeful than at any point in recent memory," he wrote.

Musk secures second rank

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who earlier in April made a stride to buy a stake in the world’s most influential social media platform, Twitter. He secured 3.5% of the total votes. Just last December, the 50-year-old entrepreneur was named TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year for his influence on “life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” as Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal described him.

Image: AP/Zelenskyy/Facebook