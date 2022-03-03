Volunteers connect with Indians in other countries to help students crossing Ukraine's borders

Nagpur, Mar 3 (PTI) A group of volunteers from India is using social media platforms to contact Indian nationals in eastern European countries for arranging help for the students who are exiting war-hit Ukraine.

'The Platform' is a group of around 20 volunteers who work in the education field, said Rajiv Khobragade, a member.

The group is approaching the networks of Indians living in Hungary, Romania and Poland, he told PTI on Thursday.

According to him, the students who have crossed into these countries from Ukraine are facing the bitter cold and lack of shelter and food. Some are living in tents when the temperatures have plummeted to as low as minus 6 degrees Celsius.

They are also facing connectivity issues as SIM cards purchased in Ukraine sometimes do not work in neighbouring countries.

"We have created several WhatsApp groups with volunteers and locals from Romania, Poland and Hungary as members," Khobragade said.

Parents of Indian students can also seek help through these WhatsApp groups, he added.

The group has managed to provide shelter and food to some students in Hungary, Romania, Poland.

On Wednesday, around 300 students reached the Hungarian border from Kharkiv in Ukraine which has come under an intense attack by Russian forces, and Indian students who are based in Hungary arranged food for them, Khobragade said. PTI CLS KRK KRK KRK

