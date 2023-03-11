Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military company Wagner, has announced the opening of dozens of new "recruitment centres" across Russia, according to a statement released by his holding company, Concord, which has been cited in a CNN news report. The alleged centres are said to be in 42 cities throughout the country, and Prigozhin claims that new fighters will be trained there to defend their country and families, and to protect the memory of the past.

New fighters will be coming there, who will go with us side by side to defend their country and their families. To create our common future and protect the memory of the past."

Despite resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obstacles at every step, Prigozhin says the Wagner group will move forward. A document published by Concord includes a list of addresses and telephone numbers for the alleged recruitment centres, with the majority appearing to be gyms and sports centres.

Moscow has the largest number of centres

Moscow has the largest number of centres listed, with eight, while Saint Petersburg has five. Other cities where the alleged recruitment centers are said to be located include Krasnodar, Kaliningrad, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, and Murmansk. CNN's report adds that it is unable to independently verify Prigozhin's claims about the opening and operation of these alleged centers. The Wagner group has been active in the Ukraine conflict, and Prigozhin has recently spoken out about ammunition issues, blaming the Russian defense ministry for the deaths of his fighters.

A look at role of mercenaries in war

Mercenaries are individuals or groups who are paid to fight in a war or conflict, usually by a government or private entity. They differ from regular soldiers as they are not part of a standing army, and their allegiance may not necessarily lie with a particular country or cause. Mercenaries have been used in various conflicts throughout history, and their role in war has been the subject of much debate and controversy.

The use of mercenaries can be beneficial to a government or private entity in several ways. They can provide specialized skills and expertise that are not available in the regular military, and they can also serve as a buffer between the regular military and the civilian population, reducing the risk of backlash or criticism. Mercenaries can also be used to carry out operations that a government may not be able to publicly acknowledge or support.

However, the use of mercenaries also carries significant risks and drawbacks. Mercenaries may not be subject to the same laws and regulations as regular soldiers, and they may be more prone to committing human rights abuses or war crimes. They may also be less motivated to fight for a particular cause, and their loyalty may be more easily bought or compromised. Additionally, the use of mercenaries can be politically controversial, and may lead to accusations of outsourcing or privatizing war.