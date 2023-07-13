Wagner Boss 'dead Or In Prison' After Failed Rebellion Against Putin, Says Ex-US General

A former US military leader has said that the head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is either in jail or dead. Retired General Robert Abrams, whilst speaking to ABC news, said that "My personal assessment is that I doubt we’ll see Prigozhin ever again publicly. I think he’ll either be put in hiding, or sent to prison, or dealt with some other way, but I doubt we’ll ever see him again".

When Abrams was asked if Prigozhin was alive, he said that "I personally don’t think he is, and if he is, he’s in a prison somewhere". Recently, some reports suggested that the Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Prigozhin after the coup. "I would be surprised if we actually see proof of life that Putin met with Prigozhin, and I think it’s highly staged," Abrams said.

Here is what you need to know

On June 23, 2023, Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, announced that he was marching to Moscow to challenge Russia's military leadership. Prigozhin accused them of mismanaging the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin's forces quickly seized control of a military base in southern Russia, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, which is located just over 600 miles from Moscow. However, the coup quickly unraveled after Prigozhin suddenly decided that he won't be marching to Russia. He changed his mind to avoid bloodshed apparently.

The coup attempt was a major setback for Prigozhin. He had been a close ally of Putin for many years, and he had been rewarded with lucrative government contracts. However, the coup attempt showed that Prigozhin had overstepped his bounds. Putin was furious with Prigozhin, and called him a "traitor".