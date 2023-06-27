Wagner Boss Prigozhin Breaks Silence After Uprising; Says 'Don't Want To Overthrow Putin'

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin made his first comment on the whole debacle between the private mercenary group and the Russian administration, which ultimately led to a day of chaos in the country. On June 26, Prigozhin shared an 11-minute-long message about the whole ordeal on Telegram. He called the whole thing a “march” and said it was conducted to avoid the destruction of the private military group in the country.

In his first public remark since the Saturday incident, the Wagner boss made it clear that neither he nor his group intended to overthrow the Russian government. He then went on to assert that his group called off the demonstration to “avert the bloodshed”. "We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country," Prigozhin said in an 11-minute audio message which was released on Telegram. "Our march showed many things we discussed earlier: the serious problems with security in the country," he added. In the audio message, the Wagner chief stated that “no one agreed” to sign a contract with the defence ministry.

‘The society demanded it’: Wagner Boss

In the speech, Prighozin said that the Russian society actually “demanded” the uprising. He also gave reasons why his group eventually stopped approaching Russia. “We stopped at that moment when it became clear that much blood would be spilt,” he said in the audio message. “That’s why we believe that the demonstration of what we were planning to do was enough. Our decision to turn back had two factors: we didn’t want to spill Russian blood. Secondly, we marched as a demonstration of our protest,” he added. He once alleged that the Russian Defence Ministry’s attack on one of their camps acted as a catalyst to the whole ordeal. “The goal of the march was to not allow the destruction of the Wagner private military company and hold to account the officials who through their unprofessional actions have committed a massive number of errors. Society demanded it,” he continued.

Throughout his 11-minute-long video, the Wagner boss did not give any reference to his own present location, however, he said he was leaving for Belarus under an “agreement” brokered between the group and the country’s president. In his message, Prighozhin also acknowledged that his troops had killed Russian airmen. He went on to state that the group “regretted that they were required to carry out strikes against aircraft but they were hitting our forces with bombs and rocket strikes.”