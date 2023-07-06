Wagner Boss Prigozhin Makes Russian Return In St. Petersburg To Grab Confiscated Arsenal

Exiled Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin crept his way back to Russia days after he ordered his men to stage an armed mutiny that later ended up fizzling out and catapulting him to neighbouring Belarus. On Tuesday, the warlord was spotted arriving at St. Petersburg's FSB office in a BMW 7 Series.

Following right behind was his security detail in a Land Cruiser. According to local news outlet Fontanka.ru, Prigozhin was back in town to reclaim his impressive collection of weapons that had been in confiscation. He had received a formal invitation from Russia’s security services hours before to do so.

The weapons were seized during a raid at his estate in St. Petersburg on June 24. On Tuesday, agents of FSB returned two aiga rifles, one Austrian Mannlicher rifle, and several other handguns and riffles. However, the most prized possession of them all was a Glock pistol that had his name engraved on it.

It was presented to the Wagner boss as a gift from Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister that Prigozhin waged the rebellion against in a twist of events last month. With weapons in hand, Prigozhin's security team was seen exiting the FSB building along with him on Tuesday.

Prigozhin steps back into public eye after failed mutiny

It is unclear if the 62-year-old headed back to Belarus after the quick trip. But his unprecedented visit to St. Petersburg comes two days after he was returned over $100 million in cash and gold bars that were confiscated by Russian authorities during Wagner's short-lived rebellion.

Prigozhin seems to have stepped into the public eye this week with his recent appearances. On Monday, he thanked his supporters in an audio message uploaded on Telegram. In the note, he vowed that the mercenary group will have new "victories at the front." “In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front. Thanks guys!” he said, adding that the “March of Justice” by his men was “aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society”.