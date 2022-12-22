Wagner Boss Raises Possibility Of Early Jail Release Of Women Prisoners To Fight War

Kremlin-linked businessman and Wagner Group founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday, said that the sentences of female prisoners in Russia must be commutable if they agree to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine, like the males. In a press release, Prigozhin said, women could serve "not only as nurses and signallers but also in sabotage groups and sniper pairs," adding that the group has been planning to execute such a decision for some time. "There is resistance, but I think we'll get there,” the boss of Russia's largest private military company PMC Wagner, noted.

Prigozhin stressed that he had also received a letter from Vyacheslav Vegner, a member of parliament in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, proposing thi idea of including the women on the frontlines in the ongoing offensive. Vegner had suggested the idea of recruiting female as well as male recruits from prisons in his region, the Wagner's boss iterated. The well-documented Wagner Group recruitment drive is personally spearheaded by Prigozhin himself and has witnessed many male prisoners' sentences commuted as they agreed to fight a war in Ukraine. The men have been conscripted for six months of military service.

"Back in March this year, I raised this issue with the leadership of the region about the participation of prisoners in a special military operation," the letter addressed to Wagner's boss read. "Now I have been approached by a team of women serving sentences in IK-6 in the city of Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk Region. They are ready to go to the zone of a special military operation as signalmen, doctors, and nurses, to provide all possible assistance to our servicemen there."

Credit: Telegram/Press service of the company "Concord"

Russia starts military conscription of women

Russia, last week, began military conscription of women to mobilize to the war in Ukraine to compensate for the massive military losses of the units of the 1st Army Corps, the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed in an operational update on the Russian invasion. It added, that the Russians have intensified the offensive in the villages of Mizhvodne and Chernomorske in the 2014 annexed Crimean territory. Russian forces were involved in the crackdown on the administrative, police, and counterintelligence officers in the occupied region of Ukraine, the military further informed in the post.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization, and as many as 300,000 men reservists were mobilized to fight in Ukraine. "Twenty-eight women have already been drafted and sent for training by Kalyninsky district military commissariat of Donetsk," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. It was earlier speculated that as the war stretched on, Moscow could soon start conscripting women into its war. Russian army Gen. Vladimir Boldyrev had confirmed the possibility of women fighting the war as its troops lost large swaths of captured territories during the initial days after the Feb. 24 onslaught. The decision may have been made shortly after the Russian withdrawal from the Kharkiv region