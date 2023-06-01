Wagner Boss Slams Russian Army 'clowns' As He Marks Birthday At Training Camp

Russia's shadowy mercenaries group Wagner's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday, labelled Russia's regular armed forces a “bunch of clowns” in bickering targetted at the top Russian military brass. As he celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday at a training camp, Prigozhin demanded a separate section of the front during the war in Ukraine saying that his fighters then would not have to depend on the "clowns" who were being transferred large swathes of positions in Bakhmut. Wagner's chief, known popularly as 'Putin's chef', dubbed Moscow’s generals as “clowns” in a withering putdown, adding that they seek “glamorisation of the army”.

'Jail inmates fight better than units of the Guards': Wagner boss

Prigozhin, lambasting Russian military officials, noted that “female war correspondents go into the absolute heat of [war]. Jail inmates fight better than units of the Guards. Servicemen with broken spines pass on their military experience at training camps, moving around like robots. And a bunch of clowns trying to teach fighters exhausted with hard military labour how many times they ought to shave — and what kind of perfume they must use to greet high commanders," he asserted.

Prigozhin further continued, “I believe we must introduce legal restrictions and the harshest punishment with a jail term of up to 50 years for the glamorisation of the army.”

Prigozhin touted his fighters' achievements on June 1 mainly comprising convicts in uniforms, that they have attained greater heroics during the Ukraine war as compared to the Soviet soldiers during the Battle of Stalingrad. He had slammed Russian commander-in-chief, General Valery Gerasimov, for the orders that the Russian soldiers must shave off their beards as part of a disciplined drive. Since the inception of the war, Wagner's boss has consistently launched expletive-laced commentary against the Russian military and top military commanders.

Besieged city of Bakhmut. Credit: Telegram/wagner

"If the whole chain (of command) is 100% failed and will only be led by clowns who turn people into meat, then we will not participate in it," Prigozhin said, according to the footage on Telegram. "Beautiful isn't it?" he added as he gazed at the night sky after his fighters used the automatic gunfire.

Wagner's chief discussed the prosthetic legs that his wounded men received, adding that, regardless, they have continued to fight in the conflict. He also added, that Wagner fighters, having captured the besieged city of Bakhmut, will rest in the training camps at the Russian-controlled territories for at least a month. "It has been a tough year. Then we'll see how it goes," Progozhin noted. The latter had previously threatened to pull out all his troops from the ruined city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, the 16-square-mile city in Western Ukrainian neighbourhood witnessing the bloodiest battles in Europe since World War II.

Prigozhin had accused Russia's Defense Ministry of "completely blocking" the supply of ammunition for the Wagner PMC fighters. Progozhin berated the "unacceptable troop losses that should not have happened and about the betrayal of Russia's interests by a group of top officials." Wagner's boss lamented the loss of fighters due to a lack of ammunition, as he condemned Russian officials' sluggish response. Previously, he had criticised Russia’s regular armed forces for losing occupied territories to Ukraine's forces.