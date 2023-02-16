Wagner Chief Blames Russia's Military Bureaucracy For 'sluggish Progress' In Bakhmut

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group has conceded that Russia's campaign to seize control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may require an additional two months, as per a report from A news. The leader of the mercenary group cited bureaucratic obstacles within the top ranks of the military as the primary cause for the sluggish progress. This protracted struggle for the strategic eastern metropolis represents the lengthiest engagement of Russia's nearly year-long intervention. According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the controversial Wagner organization, the anticipated timeline for securing Bakhmut is set for March or April, as conveyed in a series of messages posted online overnight.

"To take Bakhmut you have to cut all supply routes. It's a significant task," Yevgeny Prigozhin said. The 61-year-old figure with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, has suggested that the pace of Russia's advancement in the ongoing struggle could be contingent on whether Ukraine dispatches additional troops to reinforce its hold on the contested city. Prigozhin's mercenary group, Wagner, has drawn on Russia's prison population to augment its forces, and has recently been instrumental in a number of key battles in the eastern region of Ukraine. Last week, Prigozhin disclosed that Wagner would cease enlisting convicts to join its ranks, and he noted on Thursday that this policy change would have an effect on the group's capacity to fight.

Tensions between Wagner group and Russian military

"Of course, at some point the number of units will drop and as a result the number of tasks that we can perform will not be what we want," he said. Claims made by Wagner that it has been able to capture territory without any support from Russia's regular military have heightened tensions between the private mercenary group and the country's top brass. In particular, Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been openly critical of what he characterizes as an unwieldy and bureaucratic military hierarchy that is impeding progress in the ongoing struggle.

Prigozhin aired his grievances in a recent post on the social media platform Telegram, asserting that the slow advance was due to a labyrinthine system of red tape and interference that has been hindering efforts to capture the city of Bakhmut. He further claimed that, were it not for these hindrances, Bakhmut would have been taken before the New Year. "I think that Bakhmut would have been taken before the New Year, if not for our monstrous military bureaucracy, let's say, and not for the spokes that are put in the wheels daily," he said.