Wagner Chief Calls Situation In Bakhmut 'very Difficult', Says 'fiercer Fighting Growing'

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that the situation in Bakhmut is "very difficult", while pointing out the fact that the Ukrainian army has access to "endless reserves". "The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult, with the enemy fighting for each meter. And the closer we are approaching the city center the fiercer fighting is growing, the more artillery and tanks being used against us. Ukrainians keep on supplying endless reserves. But we are moving forward and will continue to move forward and we will not cover the glory of Russian arms with shame," he said, as per a report from TASS.

Intense combat is currently being waged for domination of the city. The most recent reports reveal that Russian forces have managed to seize control of or block all tarmac roads leading to the city. Meanwhile, the advent of the spring rainy season has made supplying the Ukrainian military with fresh troops and munitions a challenging logistical task. In a statement made over the weekend, Prigozhin declared that his troops were now only 1.2 kilometers away from the administrative hub of the city.

Here is what you need to know about the Wagner group

The Wagner Group, also known as Wagner PMC, is a Russian private military company (PMC) that has gained notoriety for its involvement in various conflicts around the world. The group is believed to be backed by the Russian government and has been implicated in a range of activities, from providing security for Russian interests abroad to taking part in combat operations in support of Russian-backed forces.

Here are some key facts and details about the Wagner Group:

Background and origins: The Wagner Group was founded in 2014 by a former Russian military officer named Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is also known as "Putin's Chef" due to his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The group reportedly employs thousands of mercenaries and has been active in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Sudan, and elsewhere.

Relationship with Russian government: While the Russian government denies any formal relationship with the Wagner Group, there is strong evidence that the group receives backing and support from the Kremlin. For example, Russian state-owned media has featured numerous reports on the group's activities, and some Russian military personnel have been linked to the group.

Activities in Ukraine: The Wagner Group has been active in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where it has reportedly provided military support to pro-Russian separatist forces. The group has been accused of carrying out numerous atrocities, including the downing of a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane in 2014.

Activities in Syria: The Wagner Group has also been involved in the Syrian Civil War, where it has provided support to the regime of Bashar al-Assad. The group has been accused of carrying out atrocities against civilians, including the torture and murder of prisoners.

Other activities: In addition to its activities in Ukraine and Syria, the Wagner Group has been linked to various other conflicts and activities around the world. For example, the group has reportedly provided security for Russian mining interests in Africa, and has been accused of involvement in a failed coup attempt in Sudan in 2019.