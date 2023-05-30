Wagner Chief Launches Expletive Tirade At Kremlin Following Alleged Drone Attack In Moscow

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian private military company Wagner, has vehemently criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence in a profanity-laden outburst following an alleged drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday. The incident has seemingly sparked Prigozhin's anger and frustration, leading to his strong verbal response directed at the defence ministry.

In an audio recording shared on his Telegram channel, Yevgeny Prigozhin acknowledged his awareness of the reported drone attack and expressed his concern regarding the incident.

“As a person who understands this somewhat, I can tell you that many years ago it was necessary to deal with these [drone] programs -- that we are now years behind our opponents, years, maybe decades," he said in response to a question from a journalist.

Amid his ongoing public dispute with Russia's military leadership, Prigozhin asserted that the Russian Ministry of Defence was doing “absolutely nothing at all” to keep pace with advancements in drone technology.

“Regarding the drones that fly over Moscow and in Moscow -- you stinking animals, what are you doing? You are swine! Get up off your asses from the offices you've been put in to defend this country,” he said.

“You are the Ministry of Defence. You didn't do a damn thing to stamp this out,” he continued, claiming he had warned about the threat many times but that officials did nothing to prevent it.

"Why the f** are you allowing these drones to hit Moscow?" he said. "Let your houses burn."

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with officials at the Kremlin following the reported drone attack.

Putin's "working day started very early" and "he received information directly from law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the mayor of Moscow and the governor of the Moscow region".

"Everyone worked properly. The air defense system also worked well. Clearly, we are talking here about the Kyiv regime's response to our very effective strikes on one of the decision-making centers. The Sunday strike," Peskov said.

Peskov said he could not comment on where the drones were launched from and who the target was. "The only thing (I can say) is that it was obviously an attack of the Kyiv regime," he added.

Ukraine has denied any direct involvement in the alleged attack that took place.

Details of drone attack unknown

Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, had confirmed that a drone attack took place in the capital city, resulting in damage to two residential buildings. The incident occurred on Leninsky Avenue, and emergency services promptly responded to the scene. However, specific details about the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used in the attack have not been disclosed yet.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has attributed the drone attack on Moscow, involving eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to Kyiv. According to the Ministry, it accused Ukraine of being responsible for the "terrorist" attack.

In a message on Telegram, it said, "This morning, the Kyiv regime has launched a terrorist drone attack on the city of Moscow. Eight aircraft-type drones were employed in the attack. All enemy drones were downed. Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control, and deviated from the intended targets. Five more UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S SAM system in [the] Moscow region."