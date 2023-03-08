Wagner Chief Says Everything East Of Bakhmutka River Under Russian Control

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday claimed that the entire eastern part of the Bakhmut or Artemovsk city is under the control of the PMC "Wagner" units, namely the areas—Dachis, Industrial zone, Bakhmut meat processing plant, and Zabakhmutka. Wagner group on the western front captured Mortars and Ilyinovka, Prigozhin's press service on Telegram said.

Screengrab from video of Wagner chief near T-34 monument. Credit: PMC Wagner

Credit: PMC Wagner

Fierce fighting ensued in Sobachevka and Budenovka with the assault units of Ukrainian armed forces, the Wagner chief noted. Wagner mercenaries were seen installing a flag on a tank’s barrel in the eastern region and shooting rifles in the air. They were seen uprooting the Ukrainian flag and replacing it with the flag of the banner of the private military company.

Credit: PMC Wagner

"Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said. "Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner," he added in the footage published on Wednesday.

PMC Wagner is blockig Bakhmut: Prigozhin

The Wagner chief was seen Wednesday near the T-34 monument addressing the Russians. The T-34 was a tank used by Soviet forces during WWII and the monument is dedicated to the soldiers who liberated the city from Nazi Germany. The monument is located some 500 metres from the Bakhmutova river. Earlier the Wagner chief asked Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to withdraw his troops declaring that the fortress city of Bakhmut is completely surrounded.

"PMCs Wagner is blocking Bakhmut. In order to take Bakhmut, it is advisable to fight the Wagner PMCs. To do this, the AFU has created a number of groups: in Slavyansk (67th Brigade), in Seversk (81st and 66th brigades), in Chasiv Yar and Konstantinovka. To ensure that Artemovsk is unblocked, the AFU needs to block the Wagner PMCs. It will turn out to be a 'pie,'" Prigozhin said in a statement. AFU is surrounded by us [Wagner] if there is a complete encirclement of Bakhmut. And the shell is the Wagner PMCs," he further noted.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will send more troop formations to Bakhmut. "There is a consensus in the Ukrainian troops regarding the continuation of the defence of the city of Artemovsk in the east of the country," he noted. The Ukrainian military, he added, will continue the defence of the city and the depletion of PMC forces, while building up new lines of defence in case the situation changes.

Bakhmut is a city of strategic and symbolic significance, and its loss immediately after Soledar by the Uktraine's forces will not only affect the reputation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but holding the garrison would slow down the advances of the "Wagnerites".