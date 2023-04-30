Wagner Chief Prigozhin Threatens To Pull Out Troops From Besieged City Of Bakhmut

The head of the Kremlin-backed shadowy paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Saturday, threatened to pull out all his troops from the besieged city of Bakhmut, the 16-square-mile city in Western Ukrainian neighbourhood witnessing the bloodiest battles in Europe since the World War II.

On April 29, Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner PMC, held a 1 hour 26 minutes meeting with military Commander Semyon Pegov, where he discussed the "complete blocking" of the supply of ammunition for the Wagner PMC fighters.

Wagner's chief berated the unacceptable troop losses "that should not have happened and about the betrayal of Russia's interests by a group of top officials", Kremlin-based WarGonzo channel reported. Conversation [between the two military leaders] "was very serious".

"Every day, we have stacks of thousands of bodies that we put in coffins and send home," Prigozhin said in the interview published on Saturday.

Fighting block to block in the most fierce urban combat was witnessed in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian Army has been able to hunker down and hold out some of the area, approximately 25% of the ruined fortress city that is of a modest strategic value. Russia's PMC Wagner has been pounding artillery for strategic gains of ever-smaller corners and patches of lands [Avdiivka, Vuhledar] stationed inside the civilian infrastructure in the contentious eastern Donbass region. As heavy casualties mount, and combat tactics broaden in the fight for the city's control, Prigozhin maintained that the losses in Bakhmut would be at least "five times fewer if we had more ammunition".

Credit: Wagner/Telegram

Wagner hasn't cut supply routes to front-line city: Ukraine's military

Ukraine's military in its war update has said that despite heavy losses of men and machines, Russia-backed Wagner soldiers have been unsuccessful in cutting the supply routes to the front-line city. Pentagon's classified material leak on Discord suggests that US intelligence officials have been warning Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led military regime to withdraw from Bakhmut "for months now".

Wagner boss Prigozhin highlighted the lack of artillery ammunition, in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov published Saturday, saying that the troop losses in Bakhmut are higher than necessary. “Every day we have stacks of thousands of bodies that we put in coffins and send home,” Prigozhin said, adding that he had formally written to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu demanding more ammunition 'as soon as possible'.

“If the ammunition deficit is not replenished, we are forced – in order not to run like cowardly rats afterwards – to either withdraw or die,” Wagner chief warned.

Credit: Telegram/Wagner

As he threatened to withdraw Wagner troops from the sprawling city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin noted that the Russian front line would collapse should his fighters cease combat. In the audio released on his press service's Telegram channel, Wagner's boss lamented the loss of 94 fighters due to a lack of ammunition, as he condemned Russian officials' sluggish response. Previously, he had lambasted the top military brass of the Russian Defence Ministry, and had criticised Russia’s regular armed forces for losing occupied territories to Ukraine's forces.

Based on the statistics published by the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington, DC-based think tank, Wagner's chief told Russian Defense Ministry that his troops received only a meagre 800 of the total 4,000 shells that they need per day. He condemned top Russian officials for "not hurrying" with weapons supply ahead of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive that will begin before May 15. Ammunition stockpiles were withheld due to "treason" by some Russian officials, Prigozhin believes.

“Prigozhin’s threat to withdraw from Bakhmut may also indicate that Prigozhin fears that the Russian positions in Bakhmut’s rear are vulnerable to counterattacks,” the ISW also confirmed.

A Ukrainian soldier equips a drone with grenades. Credit: AP

Ukraine's counteroffensive & Wagner's fight for 'road to life'

Wagner has been spearheading Russia's assault in Bakhmut, once a city of 70,000 that turned into a 'meat grinder' where now the well-equipped Ukrainian troops are planning to launch a counteroffensive. Kyiv, this past week, has requested allies such as Germany to speed up delivery of air defence systems, Main Battle Tanks [MBTs] and ammunition. Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev, in an interview, revealed that Ukraine's armed forces are prepared to launch a counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied territories from Russians.

"More air defense systems — like the IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard — are needed most urgently," Makeiev told the German newspaper, Funke Media. Berlin has already delivered 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 18 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks, 34 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems. "For the planned counteroffensive, we need more armoured vehicles, tanks and artillery systems, and long-range ammunition in the shortest possible time," Makeiev went on to add.

Ukraine soldiers, Bakhmut. Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said in an interview with Kyiv-based Dzerkalo Tyzhnia that Wagner is bolstering to take "the road of life" to Bakhmut. “For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the ‘road of life’ as well as about constant fire control over it,” Cherevatyi revealed. “Yes, it is really difficult there, … [but] the defence forces have not allowed the Russians to cut off our logistics,” he continued to add.

'Road of life' passage is a strategic route located between the smouldering city of Bakhmut and the town of Chasiv Yar, at a distance of more than 17km (10 miles) in Donbass. It is via this vital route that Ukraine's military transports its critical troops and supplies into Bakhmut, 75 percent of which is now under the control of PMC Wagner. Should Bakhmut fall entirely to Wagner, Russia's forces will easily make territorial advances in Chasiv Yar. Ukraine's military has installed heavy defensive fortifications on the high-ground city.