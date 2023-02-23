Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Accuses Russian Army's Top Brass Of 'treason'

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has accused Russia's military chiefs of seeking to destroy the group and of committing "treason" by refusing to supply them with munitions, as per a report from the Guardian. The private army, that has been recruited from Russian prisons, has been playing a crucial role in the fight to capture Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. However, this battle has exposed tensions between the Wagner group and the Russian army, with Prigozhin alleging that Moscow's chief of general staff and defense minister have ordered that the group not be given ammunition or air transport. Prigozhin further claimed that the military high command prohibited the delivery of shovels for Wagner fighters to dig trenches. The Kremlin denies any rift between the Wagner group and the Russian military.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has previously criticised Russia's regular army in Ukraine and recently accused Moscow's bureaucracy of hindering military progress. He has also claimed that the Russian military is attempting to "steal" victories from the Wagner group. The Russian defence ministry has denied limiting ammunition shipments to volunteers, but did not specifically address the accusations made by Prigozhin. The ministry insisted that all requests for ammunition are fulfilled promptly and denounced reports of shortages as "absolutely false." The statement also warned against creating a rift within the "close mechanism of interaction and support" between Russian fighting groups, which it described as counterproductive and beneficial to the enemy.

Prigozhin has taken on a more public role since the start of the war, with his Wagner group leading the charge in the battle for Bakhmut. However, his relationship with Moscow appears to be deteriorating. Recently, there have been indications that the Kremlin is attempting to limit the influence of Prigozhin, who was stripped of the right to recruit prisoners this year. Despite initial accusations being rejected by the Russian defence ministry, Prigozhin released a voice message claiming that his men were lacking supplies. In a speech on February 21, Putin appeared to address the internal conflicts within the government and military, calling for the elimination of any "nonsense" and disagreements.