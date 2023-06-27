Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Reportedly Lands In Belarus As FSB Drops Criminal Case

An Embraer Legacy 600 jet, registered in Russia and associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary chief mentioned in US sanctions documents, reportedly traveled from Russia to Belarus on Tuesday. Currently, there is no immediate information available regarding the individuals aboard the aircraft.

According to Reuters, Flightradar24 data indicated that the business jet arrived in Belarus early on Tuesday. The aircraft's identification codes match those associated with a jet that the US Office of Foreign Assets Control has linked to Autolex Transport, which in turn is connected to Yevgeny Prigozhin.

A Embraer Legacy 600 with the Registration “RA-02795” which is reportedly a Business Jet used by Wagner PMC Leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin has landed at Machulishchy Air Force Base to the South of Minsk, Belarus after Taking-Off from an Air Field in the Rostov Region of Southwestern… pic.twitter.com/Ny0oomL6bN — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 27, 2023

According to reports, a mediated agreement brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, aimed to quell the mutiny involving Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary fighters. As part of this agreement, Prigozhin is purportedly intended to relocate to Belarus. Monitoring of social media activities suggests that the aircraft traveled from Rostov and landed in close proximity to Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

'It was painful': Belarus President Lukashenko

During his speech in Minsk on Tuesday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said it had been “painful” to watch events unfold in Russia over the weekend, and that he had put Belarusian troops and police on full alert during the crisis.

Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass quoted Lukashenko saying:

"I won’t hide it, it was painful to watch the events that took place in the south of Russia. Not only for me. Many of our citizens took them to heart. Because the Fatherland is one."

"The army during the afternoon, all the armed forces, including the police, special forces, were put on full combat readiness."

"History remembers: Belarusians know how to defend their land. We have been and will be stronger than any challenges."

Wagner preparing to hand over 'heavy military equipment": Moscow

Russia’s defence ministry has announced that the Wagner mercenary group is preparing to hand over its heavy military equipment in a brief statement. The statement reads in full:

Preparations are underway for the transfer of Wagner PMC heavy military equipment to the active units of the Russian Armed Forces.