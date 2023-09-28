Wagner Fighters Back In Bakhmut Under Command Of Russian Defence Ministry, Says Ukraine

In a region already marred by conflict and instability, Eastern Ukraine finds itself once again in the spotlight as reports emerge of former Wagner mercenaries returning to the battlefield. These fighters, once associated with the infamous Russian mercenary group Wagner, have resurfaced on the war-torn landscape, raising concerns over the implications of their reappearance.

According to a report from CNN, the Wagner mercenaries had initially withdrawn from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut back in May, a move that coincided with them relinquishing control of the area to Russia's military. The situation took an unexpected turn when the shadowy group attempted a mutiny in June, leaving many security experts speculating on Russia's next steps regarding this formidable paramilitary force.

Here is what you need to know

Recent developments suggest that the Kremlin may have absorbed some of these former Wagner fighters into the Russian military apparatus. Ukrainian military officials have reported their return to the Eastern Front. However, it's important to note that these fighters have come back not as a cohesive unit but as individuals enlisted with the Russian Ministry of Defense or its affiliated structures.

"As of now, there are several hundred of them in our direction, on the Eastern Front, in different areas," stated Serhii Cherevatyi, Deputy Commander of Communications for Ukrainian troops in the East. Cherevatyi also pointed out that the influx of former Wagner fighters was partly due to a shortage of personnel among Russian forces stationed in Ukraine. In essence, for the Russian military, "any man is good for them" in the current context of the Eastern Ukrainian conflict.

Regarding the "return of the Wagner PMC to the Bakhmut direction". Remember: the Wagner PMC no longer exists. It ended with the liquidation of Prigozhin and Utkin, the raiding of the structure by the Shoigu-Gerasimov group and the purging of the organization's leadership. Today,… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 27, 2023

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered insights into the motives behind the return of Wagner fighters. According to Podolyak, these fighters have entered into contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense as part of a temporary agreement to bolster Russian presence in the Bakhmut region. As Eastern Ukraine navigates through the return of these once-shadowy figures to its turbulent landscape, the implications remain uncertain.