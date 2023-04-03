Wagner Hoists Russian Flag In 'captured' Bakhmut Amid Heavy Losses

Russia's paramilitary group Wagner announced that the Russian flag has been hoisted over Bakhmut, a key city in Ukraine and the epicenter of the bloodiest battle. On Monday, Wagner's press service took to Telegram to share a statement by the group's chief. Yevgeny Prigozhin said in the post that the flag, which has been hoisted on the building of Bakhmut's administration, is dedicated to slain Russian defence reporter Vladlen Tatarsky who died in an explosion in St. Petersburg a day before.

"April 2, 23:00 precisely. Behind me is the building of [Artyomovsk’s] city administration. This Russian flag is for Vladlen Tatarsky. ‘In grateful memory,’ is written on this flag. Technically we have captured Bakhmut," he said as quoted by the Telegram channel of his press service.

Prigozhin also said that the commanders of Wagner's units that have taken control over Bakhmut's central district "will carry and place the flags" as the "adversary remains in Western blocks". This comes over a week after British intelligence reported that thousands of Russian convicts who served for Wagner will soon be given pardons and be set free.

Half of recruited prisoners in Wagner killed or injured in battle: UK intel

As per UK intelligence, the highest number of prisoners were inducted into the mercenary group during last year's fall. Back then, the convicts were offered reduced sentences, given that they serve for at least six months on the frontlines. “In the coming weeks, thousands of Russian convicts who have fought for Wagner Group are likely to be pardoned and released. Wagner prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service," read an excerpt from the report.

"Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors," the report added.

Meanwhile, in war-ravaged Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their hold on the eastern front in spite of dozens of attacks. According to US Military General Mark Milley, “it's a slaughter-fest for the Russians. They're getting hammered in the vicinity of Bakhmut and the Ukrainians have fought very, very well”. Milley, who is also the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Russian troops have experienced a growing number of casualties in the city.