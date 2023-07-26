Wagner Mutiny Left Putin 'paralysed' Despite Being Given A Heads-up Days Before

The news of a mutiny by private mercenary group Wagner being in the works reached Vladimir Putin well in advance. But when the uprising finally struck, it left the Russian President “paralysed” and unable "to act decisively," according to a report by the Washington Post.

Speaking to the outlet, Ukrainian and European intelligence sources familiar with what transpired at the Kremlin in late June revealed that the 70-year-old “tough guy” leader allegedly did not issue a single order on the day when Wagner fighters began marching towards Moscow.

Wagner rebellion left the Kremlin unable to react

As the rebellious group made progress, the Kremlin fell into a state of “dismay and confusion". Putin failed to send an immediate response to the revolt that aimed to overthrow the military leadership, despite being alerted by security services two to three days ago that Wagner boss and his former ally Yevgeny Prigozhin was hatching a plan.

“Putin had time to take the decision to liquidate [the rebellion] and arrest the organizers. Then when it began to happen, there was paralysis on all levels …There was absolute dismay and confusion. For a long time, they did not know how to react," one European official said on the condition of anonymity.

What was the course of action by local officials?

With no protocol, local officials in Russia used their own judgement to best deal with the rebellion, with some even allowing Wagner troops to proceed, assuming that the group was acting in accordance with the government. Some thought that Prigozhin must have received the Kremlin's approval to do so, so they did nothing to stop the mercenaries from marching in Rostov-on-Don.

“The local authorities did not receive any commands from the leadership. When the leadership is in turmoil and disarray, it’s the same situation at the local level and even worse,"” said a senior Ukrainian security official, as a high-ranking Russian diplomat confirmed that “disarray” was widely evident in all strata of Putin's government at the time.