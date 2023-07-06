Wagner Office Raid: Wig Collection, Souvenir Sledge Hammers, Other Items Seized By FSB

Russian law enforcement officers, who raided St Petersburg office of the mercenaries paramilitary group PMC Wagner, have confiscated bundles of dollars, boxes full of high-denomination roubles, a personal helicopter belonging to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, an arms cache, a fully equipped medical treatment room, collection of wigs, as well a rare collection of souvenir sledgehammers, the official symbol of Wagner and the tool that is brandished by its fighters in a warning to the deserters.

During a programme titled "60 Minutes" that was broadcasted on Wednesday, July 5, by the state-affiliated Rossiya-1 TV channel, the items that were confiscated during the raid at the properties of the private military company's boss Prigozhin were unveiled.

Wagner's fighters took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and the military headquarters of Southern Command on June 24, labelling their mutiny as the "March to Moscow for Justice." Their short-lived uprising against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and the "bureaucratic leadership" of the Russian Federation was called off after mediation by Russia's President Vladimir Putin's staunchest ally Belarusian strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Mercenaries who entered the Southern city on armoured vehicles and tanks stopped within 200km (124 miles) of Moscow and returned to their defence bases on orders of Prigozhin after talks by Belarusian President Lukashenko and Kremlin were brokered.

PMC Wagner fighters in Rostov. Credit: AP

While warlord Prigozhin was exiled to neighbouring Belarus, officers from Russia's main successor agency to Soviet Union's KGB, Federal Security Service (FSB) raided the headquarters of Wagner PMC located in St Petersburg.

Prigozhin labelled 'a traitor'

In the exclusive footage aired on July 5, Russian law enforcement officers were seen entering Prigozhin's office as the programme's main host, a Russian lawmaker named Yevgeny Popov, labelled Prigozhin "a traitor." Another guest, who claimed to have close links with the Wagner chief, discussed in detail the latter's criminal past. Eduard Petrov slammed the hypocrisy of PMC Wagner in calling out the corruption in the armed forces of Russia.

PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Wagner/Telegram

The Russian lawmaker insisted on television that "nobody planned to close the case [against Prigozhin] and that the investigation "is ongoing." FSB seized a stash of cash worth 600 million roubles ($6.58 million) which Wagner's boss said was there as the paramilitary company "only dealt in cash" to pay expenses and compensation to fighters' families.

"I consider that the creation of Yevgeny Prigozhin's image as a people's hero was all done by media fed by Yevgeny Prigozhin," the special guest alleged in the televised programme. "After it failed, they quickly closed and fled," he continued.

Russia's domestic intelligence agency, on June 25 had announced that it was closing the criminal investigation that was launched into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Prigozhin. No charges against him or any of the other participants were brought. Wagner fighters who were involved in the armed mutiny "ceased activities directed at committing the crime," the FSB said in a statement. Prigozhin, in a statement released by his press service on Telegram, notified that he had called of the uprising "in order to not spill Russian blood."