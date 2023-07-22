Wagner Troops Not Fighting In Ukraine At Present, Confirms White House Amid Ongoing War

Kremlin-backed private paramilitary group Wagner "is not fighting in Ukraine at present," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum on Friday, July 21. The mercenaries group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, appeared in a video published by his press service on Telegram, saying that his fighters would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now, but that he is ordering them to gather their strength for Africa. After their failed mutiny in Russia, Wagner mercenaries arrived in neighbouring Belarus where they were training with Belarusian troops in the country's west near its border with Poland.

Wagner fighters training Belarusian forces in Osipovichi, Mogilev Oblast

A former camp in Osipovichi was revived into a newly built military-style defence base in Belarus as seen in the satellite images released by Planet Labs PBC in order to accommodate the Private military company PMC Wagner mercenaries. Dozens of tents were erected within the former military base in the town located approximately 230 kilometres (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border as the Wagner fighters housed it. They have been training the country's soldiers in the southeast of the capital approximately 90km (56 miles) southeast of the capital, Minsk, according to the visuals published by Belarusian Defense Ministry. TV channel run by the Belarusian Defence Ministry released footage of Wagner fighters training Belarusian soldiers near Osipovichi, in Mogilev Oblast. It said that some Wagner fighters have been in Belarus past several weeks.

According to an independent monitoring group Belaruski Hajun, the Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus loaded in at least 60 trucks, buses and other large vehicles. They crossed into the Eastern European country accompanied by Belarusian police forces. Authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, had stated that Minsk could use Wagner's experience and expertise to train its own forces, adding that he offered the fighters an “abandoned military unit” to set up camp. Ukraine's Center for National Resistance, a wing of the Ukrainian defense ministry, revealed later that about 240 Wagner fighters arrived in at least 40 trucks and “a large amount of weapons." "The personnel, including instructors [of PMC Wagner], were primarily engaged in the professional training of the territorial defence forces of Belarus. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not consider it necessary to adopt experience in our troops," read the update on Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel.