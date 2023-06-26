Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin: The 'useful Monster' That Ukraine Needed

The Wagner Group's rebellion might have stirred momentary chaos in Russia, but it gave a taste of victory to Ukraine from a border away. For many Ukrainian officials, the Russian infighting was a morale booster. And while the mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is the newest addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's list of adversaries, he is a "monster" of vital importance for Ukraine.

As the revolt unfolded in parts of Russia on Saturday, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, said that it was an opportunity for Kyiv to make progress in its counter-offensive. "Today, Ukraine has become a few steps closer to complete Victory over Russia and complete return of its territories, including Crimea," he said on Twitter, branding the Wagner boss as "a vile, but useful in this case monster."

"In fact, this is a rebellion, not against war criminals Shoigu and Gerasimov, but against Putin himself, whose place Prigozhin has long wanted to take and create his own regime in Russia," Gerashchenko added in the lengthy tweet.

Today, Ukraine has become a few steps closer to complete Victory over Russia and complete return of its territories, including Crimea.



A vile, but useful in this case monster - Prigozhin, raised an armed rebellion against Shoigu and Gerasimov, captured the headquarters of the… — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 24, 2023

Wagner rebellion: A window of opportunity for Ukraine

His thoughts were echoed by Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who said that the disarray broke down Russia's long-held belief that it was invincible. “Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: look now. Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia," he wrote.

The insurrection by PMC Wagner was a possible premonition for Russia, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council. “As the war began, so it will end — inside Russia. The process has begun …” he said in a tweet.

Above all, Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched the Russian implosion as it happened. He said that it shines a bright light on the enemy's “full-scale weakness" and "chaos" that “no lie can hide”. As Russia went up in flames on Saturday, Ukraine claimed that it was finally able to regain control of an eastern territory that had lied in the hands of Moscow since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.