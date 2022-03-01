Shekharappa Gyanagoudra, father of the Indian student who lost his life in Ukraine has requested the government to bring back the mortal remains of his son. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gyanagoudra also urged political parties to look into the alleged corruption in medical college admissions, which was forcing several Indian students to pursue education abroad.

"We have informed senior officials, Embassy and Prime Minister to bring back my son's dead body. I also request all political leaders, kindly look into the matter of high donations, which is very bad. Medical students go to study abroad, (because for) education here they have to pay crores to get a seat. Same education, better than this, they get in abroad. My son had got 97%," said the bereaved father.

In an unfortunate development on Tuesday, an Indian student lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv. The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University. As per reports, he came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. After the matter came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences, after which a high-level meeting was convened.

India goes all out to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

In the wake of the developments, PM Modi has called on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The decision has been taken to evacuate more people in a shorter time frame. Additionally, the IAF will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.

PM Modi has also dispatched four Union Ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in an effort to coordinate with the foreign EU governments to ensure the smooth transit of its citizens. While Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh will be going to Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland respectively, Scindia will visit Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

Meanwhile, amid the deteriorating situation, the Indian Embassy has advised its nationals to leave Kyiv urgently today. Issuing a fresh advisory to its nationals on March 1, the embassy advised all Indian citizens, including students to leave the capital city by trains or "through any other means available." The advisory came shortly after reports of Russia using 'vacuum bombs' against Ukraine surfaced on Monday.

Image: Republic World, Twitter/@officeofssbadal