'War Criminal Country': North Korea Berates US For Cluster Munitions Supply To Ukraine

North Korea has condemned the US for its decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine and has accused the Biden administration of posing risks to the “lives of peaceful citizens” to further its own geopolitical ambitions. North Korean foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, lambasted the US for delivery of the weapon of mass destruction to Kyiv without considering the consequences it will have on the troops and the civilians.

“We strongly condemn the US decision to provide weapons of mass destruction to Ukraine as a dangerous criminal act that will plunge the world into a new disaster and demand it be withdrawn immediately,” foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement cited by Voice of Korea.

US is a 'war criminal country': North Korean FM

North Korea slammed the US days after American President Joe Biden officially announced his decision to arm Kyiv with the controversial weapons, saying that it was a "difficult decision" to make as Ukraine was running out of ammunition during the counter-offensive. Hui stated that cluster munitions are banned internationally, as she accused the US of being a “war criminal country” for supplying destruction munitions to Ukraine instead of brokering peace. The US continues to cause widespread destruction by dropping cluster munitions across the world, she claimed. It is to be noted that North Korea is not among the 123 signatories of the Convention on Cluster Munitions. The US, South Korea, China and Russia are not the party to the international agreement that prohibits the stockpiling of the banned weapons.

North Korea has been forging closer ties with Russia and has backed Russia's President Vladimir Putin since he invaded Ukraine in February last year. After the US announced that it will send the cluster bombs to Kyiv as a part of an $800 million security package, DPRK has launched criticism for promoting its use. Ukraine has been arguing that the weapons will help its forces to liberate occupied Ukrainian territory and has vowed that the munitions would not be used to attack targets deep inside the Russian territory. Andrei Lankov, a director at Korea Risk Group, questioned the North Korean stance, as he told the paper, “This is the North Korean line, to parrot whatever Moscow says, more or less automatically."