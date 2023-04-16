War Death Toll In Ukraine 'less In Number' Than Turkey Earthquake, Says Defence Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said that the number of casualties on the Ukrainian side during the full-scale conflict was lower than that of the earthquake victims in Turkey. In an interview with the Spanish daily La Razon, the defence minister said, "Of course, we have losses, because we are at war. But they are critically smaller than the Russian losses. I cannot give a figure, but I can assure you that the total number is less than the death toll from the earthquake in Türkiye."

He added, "This means that our main goal is to save the lives of our soldiers, while Russia uses them as cannon fodder. This is a meat grinder tactic. They don't care. In Bakhmut alone, Russia loses 500 people a day killed and wounded."

Death toll over 50,000 in Turkey earthquake

Two 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes struck southeast Turkey and the adjacent areas of Syria on February 6. Over 50,000 individuals were confirmed dead as a result of the catastrophe in both countries. Three more large earthquakes followed, each of which killed roughly a dozen people and destroyed a number of buildings.

Two months after a massive earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need housing and sanitation, and a $1 billion appeal to aid survivors is just 10% funded, hindering efforts to solve the humanitarian tragedy, a UN official said.

The February 6 earthquake and its severe aftershocks killed thousands and damaged buildings, displacing hundreds of thousands of people, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. UN estimates that the earthquake in Syria killed about 6,000 people, the majority of whom were in the rebel-controlled northwest.

The WHO in a statement said that the earthquake in Turkey was the "worst natural disaster" that has hit Europe in the past 100 years. "We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century and we are still learning about its magnitude," Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said in a press conference. "The needs are huge, increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance," Kluge said.