'War Didn't Break Ukraine' Says Defiant Zelenskyy At Summit Of First Ladies And Gentlemen

While addressing the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian agitation was unable to break Ukraine. The summit was organised by Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska and the main focal point of the discussion was "post-war recovery of Ukraine".

"Five months. After eight years. The war did not break and will not break Ukraine. It did not stop life in our country and will not stop it. And it will definitely not make us hostages of the horror that the invaders brought to our country. We will not obey. We will endure. We will protect what's ours. We will win!" Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has the largest global support in its history - our anti-war coalition includes dozens of countries: From Canada to New Zealand, from Japan and the United States to the UK and every friendly country in Europe," the President added.

Summit raises $3.2 million for reanimation medical vehicles: Zelenska

Summing up the results of the Summit in Kyiv, First Lady Olena Zelenska informed that the participants in the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen hosted and collected USD 3.2 million for the reanimation medical vehicles. Further informing, she said that with this amount of funds, at least 32 ambulances will soon be on their way to the call. She said, "No life will not be lost where it can be saved."

Second annual Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen

The second annual Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, organised by Olena Zelenska, was convened on Saturday in Kyiv with virtual attendees from around the world. The summit sought to work on an international reconstruction effort that will rebuild the country's physical structures — as well as its human capital — once the war ends.

Jill Biden joined the summit virtually, while 21 other first ladies were in attendance. Celebrities, lead global experts and other high-ranking officials were also invited to the summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

3.7 million refugees from Ukraine receive temporary protection status in EU

Meanwhile, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at least 3.7 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection status in a European Union (EU) country. Meanwhile, data suggests that a total of six million Ukrainian refugees are recorded across Europe since the beginning the start of the Russian aggression on its Southern neighbour.

Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic are the countries that majorly providing refuge to Ukrainian citizens.