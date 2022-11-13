War Far From Over, Warns Ukraine Official Amid Celebrations Over Russia's Kherson Retreat

As Ukraine celebrates Russia's Kherson retreat, a military official from the war-torn country has warned that "the war is not over". On November 11, the cheering crowd welcomed the Ukrainian troops to Kherson, which was taken by the Russian forces in February 2022. Similar joyful scenes were witnessed in other regions across Ukraine, including Odesa and Kyiv. But despite this defeat to Russia's ambitions, Ukrainian officials remain cautious. An adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister, Yuriy Sak has warned that it was too early to relax.

The adviser to Ukraine's defence minister said that they always believed they would liberate Kherson. He also added that Ukraine is now confident and even Russians are starting to believe they will never be able to win this war. "The panic in the Russian ranks and their propaganda machine can be witnessed", Yuriy Sak added. He told reporters that this is definitely an important moment but this war is far from over. Roman Golovnya, an aide to the city's mayor, shared the current conditions of Kherson and added that there is no running water, food, and medicines in Kherson city but emergency supplies are beginning to arrive from Mykolaiv. Golovnya also informed that out of a pre-war population of 3 lakh, only 80,000 people are still living in Kherson.

While giving out the details about the city's condition, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure - communications, supply of water, heat, electricity". However, he gave no clarity on when the electricity will be restored in the city and the nearby areas.

As of now, the Ukrainian forces have started their operation to demolish Russian mines in and around Kherson city, as per the statement made by Zelenskyy. Apart from that, Ukrainian TV, the key source of news for Kherson, resumed the broadcast in the area. Meanwhile, the former head of Ukraine's National Security Council, Oleksandr Danylyuk shared that Russians who crossed the Dnipro river went into deep defence on the left ban which put them in an advantageous position.