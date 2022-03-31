War In Ukraine Is Approaching 'crucial Period' As Russia Shifts Strategy, Says US Senator

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine has reached its 36th day, United States Senator Angus King stated that the war in Ukraine is currently approaching a "crucial period" as Russian forces refocus their attempts and Russian President Vladimir Putin gets "increasingly desperate". During an interview with CNN, King said, “The next two weeks are really going to be crucial to see if the Ukrainian forces can keep up the extraordinary level of fight that they have over the last several weeks". These remarks came after he got a confidential briefing from US administration officials.

According to King, the Russian troops appear to be turning towards the east, and the possible danger is that they would encircle and 'squeeze' the Ukrainian soldiers. The US senator has also agreed that some Russian soldiers are moving away from Kyiv but, added that the actions might just be a strategy for Russia to restock in the region.

King cautioned that Putin may resort to more deadly tactics

The Senator went on to say that Russia has effectively separated its force into three parts, which they are currently 'reconsolidating'. He further added, “They have decided they are not going to be able to take Kyiv, at least not now, and they are consolidating in the south and the west," CNN reported.

In addition to this, as Ukraine's achievements continue, King cautioned that Putin may resort to more deadly tactics, such as reverting to his usual "modus operandi" of "hammering civilians" in places as he has done in Aleppo with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Grozny in Chechnya.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled by his aides: White House

Meanwhile, the White House said that President Vladimir Putin is being misled by his aides, who are afraid to tell him how bad the war in Ukraine is going. As per Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Putin's lack of knowledge might lead to a "less-than-faithful" attempt to end the crisis through peace negotiations.

Furthermore, according to the White House, Putin is reportedly unaware of the full impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield revealed that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, resulting in persistent "tension between Putin and his military leadership." "Putin's war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker in the long term and further isolated on the world stage," she continued, according to the BBC.

Apart from this, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier stated, “One way or the other, Ukraine will be there, and at some point, Putin will not," as per media reports. According to the senior US diplomat, the US has been attempting to avert as much death and devastation as possible.

(Image: AP)

