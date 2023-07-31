War Is 'returning' To Russia, Warns Zelenskyy As Tensions Rise After Moscow Drone Attack

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a stern warning on Sunday, cautioning that war was heading to Russia following a Ukrainian drone attack that specifically targeted Moscow. Zelenskyy's remarks came during his visit to Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, as he asserted that Russian aggression had faltered on the battlefield and Ukraine was growing stronger.

The Ukrainian leader stated, "Today is the 522nd day of the so-called 'special military operation,' which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger," as per a report from Al Arabiya. He further emphasised that the "war was gradually returning to Russia's territory", affecting its symbolic centers and military bases—a development he deemed inevitable, natural, and just.

Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is already the five hundred and twenty-second day of the so-called "special military operation," which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger. Gradually, the war is… pic.twitter.com/4JQczc3UfY — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 30, 2023

Tensions are high

The tension reached a critical point when Ukrainian drones struck the Russian capital earlier that day. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one drone was successfully destroyed in the air, while two others were neutralised and crashed in Moscow. The retaliatory response from Russian air defenses was significant, as spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that a total of 44 Ukrainian drones were taken down in the past 24 hours.

In a related incident, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that Ukraine attempted to attack Crimean facilities using 25 drones during the night. Out of these, 16 were effectively eliminated by air defense systems, while nine were thwarted by electronic warfare measures.

The situation has further strained the already fragile relations between the two neighboring countries. Zelenskyy's warning about the conflict moving closer to Russian territory has heightened concerns in the international community over the potential escalation of violence and its impact on regional stability.

As the situation remains tense and volatile, the world watches closely to see how the leaders of both nations will navigate this precarious geopolitical landscape. The implications of these drone attacks and the potential for further military responses could shape the course of the conflict and have far-reaching consequences for the region.