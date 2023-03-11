Washington Lawmaker Gives Diplomatic Statement As Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

A Washington lawmaker has given a diplomatic statement about the current situation of the Russia-Ukraine war, reported Sputnik. This statement comes after Russian air raids in Ukraine in the last week that caused huge losses to the country. "The United States wants Russia to lose in Ukraine, but is not seeking its abject defeat or even collapse since it would be detrimental to global stability," stated Seth Moulton, Democratic Congressman and a strong supporter of military aid to Ukraine.

"I don’t know if it's good for the stability of the world if the Russian regime collapses," said Moulton while talking at the Hudson Institute in a podcast conversation. Further, he explained, "For example, I am talking about nuclear proliferation. So saying that we want abject defeat of the Russians and the whole regime collapse is probably not what we actually want." The US lawmakers also emphasised that we (the US) want Ukraine to win, "we want Russia to lose, but we don't actually want Russia to lose too badly."

While talking about the Russia -Ukraine war situation, he shared that the Washington authorities don't want to destroy Russia and have no "intent of taking out the Soviet Union or Russia". Further, a strong supporter of Ukraine has urged US President Joe Biden to supply more " heavy artillery ammunition, tanks, and other offensive weapons to Ukraine to boost Kyiv's capability to go on the offensive against Russian forces".

Russia - Ukraine war: Fighting around Bakhmut 'escalated'

In the latest update of the Russia-Ukraine war, fighting in the besieged city of Bakhmut has 'escalated'. The situation about current condition of the battleground has been confirmed by the Ukrainian minister. As Russian forces throw wave after wave of soldiers, the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has been tormented. However, the war has been fiercely fought for several months now by the Ukrainian defenders.

According to the Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar, on Friday on the battlefield, " the fighting in Bakhmut had "escalated" with another push by Russian forces to break through defence lines that have largely held firm for the past six months. " Meanwhile, eight people have been injured and more than a dozen homes have been destroyed in the Russian offensive attack, as per the regional prosecutor's statement.