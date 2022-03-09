A senior US administration official has asserted that Moscow has been affected economically after more than 30 countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and cut off its access to high technology. The official highlighted that the US is working to stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized that the US is working to “degrade the strength of Putin’s economy and war machine” by imposing curbs on Moscow’s energy exports, according to ANI. The statement of the senior administration official comes after US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to Washington in order to enhance sanctions on Russia for attacking Ukraine.

According to the official, the ban will further deprive Russia’s economic resources that fund the war. Highlighting the ban's impact, the US senior administration official stressed that the US decision stops any new purchase of Russian crude oil, some of the petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, coal and affects the deliveries of already purchased oil. He emphasized that the move of the administration will ban new investments by the US in Russia’s energy sector.

"It also bans new US investment in Russia's energy sector, which will ensure that American companies and investors are not underwriting Putin's efforts to expand Russian energy production," the US Official told ANI.

Americans not allowed to invest in the Russian energy sector: Official

Furthermore, the people of the US will not be allowed to participate in foreign investments in the Russian energy sector, as per the ANI report. Highlighting the usage of Russian oil in Europe, the official informed that European countries import six times more oil from Russia than the US. He stressed that Europe imports around 4 and a half million barrels of oil from Russia while the US imports 700 thousand barrels of Russian oil per day. According to the official, the US will continue to reduce the dependence on foreign oil and fossil fuels.

"Russian oil was just under 10 per cent of our overall imports of oil but accounts for a third of Europe's imports. As of last year, Europe imports more than six times more oil from Russia than we do, about four and a half million barrels for Europe versus seven hundred thousand barrels for the US per day," the official told ANI.

US President announces ban on imports on Russian oil, gas and energy

US President Joe Biden on March 8, announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas as well as energy. Biden stated that Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports. The US President informed that the decision has been taken after consultations with the allies and partners around the world. He highlighted that other European countries might not be able to impose the ban on the Russian oil sector as the US produces far more oil domestically than all the European countries. Speaking on sanctions imposed on Russia after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine, Biden stated that they have cut Russian banks from the international financial system, reduced the Russian access to technology like semiconductors and companies like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Ford, Nike and Apple have decided to stop their operations in Russia.

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain. But there will be costs as well here in the United States. I said I would level with the American people from the beginning. And when I first spoke to this, I said defending freedom is going to cost —- it’s going to cost us as well, in the United States,” US President Joe Biden said in his remarks.

Inputs from ANI

