The United States administration was trying to blame Russia for crimes against humanity as a way to excuse its own actions in escalating the crisis in Ukraine, said Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington. Antonov stated that these allegations were part of a "hybrid war" against Russia, aimed at justifying the United States' actions to fuel the Ukrainian crisis. He also accused the US of breaking promises to only provide defensive weapons to Ukraine and instead sending heavy armoured vehicles, artillery, and training militants.

Since Russia's invasion began in February 24 last year, the United States has pledged more than USD24.2 billion in aid to Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has supported Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, most recently with German-made Leopard tanks with Zelenskyy pushing his western allies to provide him with fighter jets.

"We consider such insinuations as an attempt, unprecedented in terms of its cynicism, to demonise Russia in the course of a hybrid war, unleashed against us. There is no doubt that the purpose of such attacks is to justify Washington’s own actions to fuel the Ukrainian crisis. First of all, it concerns the rampant militarisation of the Kiev regime," the ambassador said.

Antonov claimed that the US was turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the Zelenskyy 'regime' in Ukraine, such as the shooting of unarmed captured Russian soldiers and the burning of people at the Trade Union Building in Odessa in 2014. He also mentioned that the US is ignoring attacks on settlements in Donbass, including kindergartens, schools, hospitals, and residential buildings, despite no threats coming from there.

He noted: "At one point the Americans said that they would supply the republic with only defensive weapons, but now ship heavy armored vehicles, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems with long-range munitions. The U.S. provides intelligence to Kiev Nazis, trains militants. By the will of the White House an egregious act is being committed - just like 80 years ago - tanks with crosses are attacking our country. How can we trust the West and try to come to any type of agreement after all these statements and actions? Basically, they told us one thing, but acted in the opposite direction."

The ambassador expressed outrage at the two-facedness of the US and questioned why the State Department and American human rights organisations are not speaking out against the atrocities committed by Ukrainian cutthroats and fascist thugs. He concluded that the actions and statements of the US make it difficult to trust the West and come to any agreements.

"Washington's two-facedness is outrageous. Why is the State Department silent about the atrocities of Ukrainian cutthroats? What are the American human rights organizations thinking? Why is no one calling for the punishment of fascist thugs?" Antonov stressed.