Watch: Belarus’ Lukashenko Boasts About Him And Putin Being Most ‘harmful’ People On Earth

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proclaimed on Monday that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are the world’s “most harmful and toxic people,” and the two often fight over securing the bizarre title. "You know the two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet," Lukashenko said as he sat alongside Putin.

"We have only one argument—who is bigger. Vladimir Vladimirovich says I am, I'm starting to think he is, so we decided together. The same. That's all,” he added. The duo engaged in the banter during their first meeting after three years in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Previously, most of their meetings were held in Russia’s capital, Moscow.

A clip of Lukashenko’s strange remark was shared on Twitter by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko. Reacting to it, one user wrote, “Was this supposed to be a joke or a confession? If Belarus joins Russia and their combined armies will attack Kyiv things could get messy real quick.”

“You know the two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet” - Lukashenko pic.twitter.com/AOzTbWVXGf — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 19, 2022

The meeting between the two presidents comes at a time of high speculations that Belarus could potentially play a role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in the near future. Since the war broke out, Belarus has been a vocal ally of Russia as the latter gets isolated by the West.

According to Newsweek, Lukashenko has expressed immense support to Russia, and has even permitted Russian troops to walk into Ukraine through the border that the war-torn nation shares with Belarus, which serves as a key route to access the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

What was Putin and Lukashenko's meeting about?

Monday’s meeting was said to be about matters relating to the economy and sanctions, but many speculated that it could have been held for an ulterior motive, particularly, a possible attempt by Russia to influence Belarus into joining the conflict and boost its operations against Ukraine.

On the day of the meeting, Lukashenko stated that Belarus and Russia have withstood the test of unprecedented times, such as COVID-19, sanctions, and other forms of global disarray. "Strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which our strength has constantly been tested," Lukashenko said, according to TASS. "I believe that, despite some rough spots, we are still able to find effective responses to various challenges and threats,” he added.