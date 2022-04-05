WATCH: Republic At Hostomel Airport Where Russia Destroyed World's Biggest Plane - An-225

As the Russia-Ukraine war has now gone on for 41 days, the Antonov International Airport, also known as the Hostomel Airport, has been completely destroyed by the Russian forces. The airport, which is located to the north of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is currently in ruins with several destroyed Russian military vehicles littered around. Republic TV is the first Indian channel to reach the site and cover the on-ground situation where the debris of the world's largest Cargo aircraft- the Antonov An-225 Mriya - which was destroyed by the Russian troops was also seen at the Hostomel airport. Several tanks were also seen at the site which were used for the destruction.

Even some of the aircraft of the Antonov Airlines were seen heavily damaged, and as per reports, some include one An-124 Ruslan, one An-74, one An-132, several An-22 and An-26s. The An-225 Mriya which was destroyed in its hangar is virtually unrecognisable, a flying wonder now reduced to mangled remains and a solitary wing and a few engines.

EU leaders to visit Kyiv this week to meet Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša has announced that the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell are expected to visit Kyiv this week for a meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the war with Russia.

Bucha massacre

On the other hand, on Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, shared the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."

It is undeniable that humungous atrocities have been committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where mass graves were found near a church and dead bodies littered all over the streets. On Monday, US President Joe Biden called for a "war crimes trial" over the killings of civilians in Bucha, stating he would seek "more sanctions" against Moscow.