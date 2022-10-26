WATCH: Russia Holds Nuclear Drill As Putin Oversees Missile Launch After Accusing Ukraine

As Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine, it has now carried out strategic nuclear drills by launching ballistic and cruise missiles, with President Vladimir Putin overseeing the process. He oversaw the training of the country's strategic deterrence forces, troops responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war, as per the Kremlin. State television visuals showed Putin in a control room, overseeing the drills.

In a statement on the drill, Kremlin stated, "The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics."

Russia holds nuclear drill

Russia further informed that ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces were trained under the leadership Putin, adding that practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place during the drills, which were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfill their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in the exercises, Kremlin added.

This comes amid Russia's claim of possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’ , a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Following this, the US, the UK, and France in a joint statement said that Russia's claims were "transparently false," warning against using such pretexts to escalate the conflict. In a joint statement, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted the joint statement with her US and UK counterparts, saying that the world "would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."