Watch: Russia Shares Footage Of Combat Work Of Orlan-10 UAV Used In Ukraine

On the 85th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of the Russian Federation released footage of the Orlan-10 UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in action during a special military operation in Ukraine. The video which has been shared by the Russian state-controlled television network, RT, on Twitter, revealed that a few Russian soldiers were seen to be fixing the Orlan-10 UAV with gadgets and equipment. As the video progress, it can be seen that the UAV flew across the sky and dropped bombs on Ukrainian territory.

The video was captured with the help of a camera attached to the aerial vehicle. Moreover, it displayed the location where the plane had dropped the bombs. The plane was even seen to be descending after opening a parachute.

Russian MoD shares footage of the combat work of the Orlan-1 UAV used in the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UaEtSDQtOp — RT (@RT_com) May 19, 2022

The Orlan-10 is a Russian Armed Forces surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by the Special Technology Center (STC) in Saint Petersburg. The Orlan-10 has a composite hull that makes it less visible to radar.

Russia claimed nearly 694 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry's top official claimed that nearly 694 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the Azovstal steel facility as of May 18. Since Monday, 959 Ukrainian troops have surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant, as per Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov. He said 80 men were badly injured when they surrendered on Tuesday. According to him, 51 troops were hurt and transported to the hospital.

The Ministry of Defense of #Russia claims that about a thousand #Ukrainian servicemen from the #Azovstal plant surrendered. pic.twitter.com/KQJOPfGR83 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 18, 2022

However, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has not acknowledged Russia's claim. Meanwhile, Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, stated that discussions for the fighters' release were underway.

It is to mention that a 21-year-old Russian soldier pleaded guilty for killing an unarmed citizen in the first war crimes trial since Moscow attacked Ukraine. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin faces life in jail for killing a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window on February 28, four days after the invasion, in the northeastern Sumy area. As per media reports, Shishimarin, a seized Russian tank unit member, was charged under a part of the Ukrainian penal code dealing with war laws and customs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ AP)