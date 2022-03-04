Watch: Russia Shells Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine As War Escalates

As Russian troops following the directions of President Vladimir Putin continue to bombard different Ukrainian cities on the ninth day of its invasion, Europe's largest nuclear power plant located in Eastern Ukraine has also come under the attack of the Russian shelling. After Russian troops started lashing heavy attacks at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant in Ukraine, it resulted in huge fires and blasts in the plant followed by plumes of rising smoke and the night sky lightened up due to fire.

Visuals from the power plant show various buildings on fire as a result of the shelling while the reactors remain close to the shelling site, creating a risk of impact. While the chance of hitting or ricocheting is very high at the nuclear power plant, there is no threat of radiation spread in the plant as the fire brigade has efficiently carried out operations to douse the flames while radiation and fire safety conditions remain within normal limits.

⚡️⚡️Zaporizhzhya NPP continues to be shelled pic.twitter.com/KsZXqTNVb3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 4, 2022

Apart from that, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has been closely watching over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is already in contact with the Ukrainian administration and has reported that the attacks have not affected any major types of equipment and the personnel at the plant are taking proper mitigation measures.

#Ukraine: IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

Ukrainian leaders call upon Russia to stop shelling on the nuclear power plant

In view of the escalating attacks by Russia, Ukrainian leaders have also called upon the Russian military to halt the firing on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and further allow security zone for evading any kind of major disaster like the Chernobyl.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter and sought an immediate stop to the attack. "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!", he tweeted.

While US President Joe Biden also spoke to the Ukrainian President and took cognizance of the matter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took to his Instagram account and shared a video from the nuclear power plant. Similarly, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Gross also warned of serious consequences if the reactors are targeted in the attack.

Image: Nexta_tv