WATCH: Russia's Vladimir Putin Inspects Flight Sim For Pilots Amid Ukraine Invasion

Amid the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin was seen at the forefront on Monday. In the video accessed by Republic, Putin can be seen inspecting a flight simulator for pilots at the Aeroflot training centre and then making a virtual flight over Sochi in the Sukhoi-Superjet 100 flight simulator, accompanied by aircraft commander Maria Kasyanik.

Russia has said it will finish the demilitarization of Ukraine and has also quoted its conditions to bring an end to the invasion, a state-media outlet reported quoting the Kremlin earlier in the day. The Kremlin spokesperson has sought a change in the Ukrainian Constitution and to reject an entry into any bloc, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Ukraine must recognise Crimea as Russian, and Donetsk and LuHansk as independent states. If these conditions are met, then Russian military action in Ukraine will stop in a moment", the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying. The spokesperson added that Russia has made Ukraine aware it can halt military operations 'at any moment' if Kyiv meets Russia's conditions. The statement of the Russian spokesperson comes as the invasion in Ukraine enters the 12th day.

Russia-Ukraine talks are taking place on March 7, according to reports. The March 7 session will be the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries work to negotiate an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for civilians. The first round of talks was held on February 28 while the second round of talks took place on March 3.

ICJ hears Ukraine's plea, Russia skips

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's complaint seeking accountability for Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. During the hearing, Anton Korynevich, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine urged Russia to settle the dispute like a 'civilised nation' and give up arms.

Revealing the gruesome reality of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the Ukrainian lawyer at ICJ said, "My countrymen are killed by Russia". He went on to further accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'lying' and stated that Russia had 'disrespected' international law. "Putin lies and people in Ukraine die," Korynevich remarked.

Russia has refused to participate in the ICJ hearing. Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.