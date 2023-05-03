Watch: The Video Russia Claims As Proof Of Ukraine's Alleged Assassination Bid On Putin

Dramatic footage of the UAV drone attack launched on Kremlin has emerged showing the smoke over the residence of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. In an official statement, the Kremlin press service noted that on Wednesday night, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy's regime attempted to target Putin via a UAV drone that was launched at the Kremlin building. At least two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin, but no casualties were recorded. At the time of what Russia is calling an "assassination attempt," Putin was not present in Kremlin at the time the drone attack was launched. Kremlin has said that it "reserves the right to respond to an attempted strike on the Kremlin where and when it sees fit."

"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using radar warfare systems, the vehicles were put out of action," Kremlin on May 3 asserted.

WWII Victory Day Celebration to 'go as planned': Kremlin

Russia is accusing Kyiv of "attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin". It says the drones were targeted at Kremlin "to kill Putin" before they were intercepted. Putin was not injured when Ukrainian drones attempted to strike the Kremlin, the press service said. Kremlin stated that Putin's schedule remains unchanged due to the recent incident. But Russia regards drones launched by Ukrainian saboteurs at the presidential residence as a "planned terrorist act". There was no immediate response from Ukraine.

The assassination attempt on Russia's president came on Victory Day, Moscow's annual event celebrated on May 9 that marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 during WWII. The Russian government is saying that it will proceed with the plans of celebration despite the attacks launched on Kremin. Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the capital.