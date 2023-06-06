Watch: Ukraine Accuses Moscow Of Blowing Up Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam

Ukraine has accused the Russian Military Forces of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. In a spine-chilling video, the mid-section of the dam has been blown apart and thrown over the other side.

Russia has charged Ukraine with attacking the dam numerous times, with Sergei Surovikin, the military commander for Russia in Ukraine, claiming in October last year that Kyiv was preparing a "massive missile strike," as per media reports.

A "terrorist" strike, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, might see Russian soldiers blow up the dam and its hydropower facilities on their own. Fears that the dam would be purposefully demolished have been raised due to the finger-pointing on both sides. If this were to happen, there would likely be widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis in southern Ukraine due to severe flooding.

What is the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam?

Kakhovka is the southernmost of six hydroelectric plants built along the Dnipro River during the Soviet era built in 1956. There is a deep-water waterway that leads to the Black Sea further downstream from Kakhovka. The Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah is almost the same size as the dam, which is about 3.2 kilometres wide and around 30 metres tall.

The dam has been a vital supply line for Russian forces operating on the river's right bank since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in February. It is one of only three significant crossings along the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

Zelenskyy had accused Russia of a plot to blow up the dam

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accused Russia in October last year of planning to blast up a dam at a hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine, causing a "large-scale disaster." BBC cited Zelenskyy during his midnight address that Russian soldiers had mined the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.