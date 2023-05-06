Watch: Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Dropping Phosphorus Bombs On Bakhmut

According to Ukraine, Russian forces have used phosphorus weapons to attack the besieged city of Bakhmut. Video footage, reportedly filmed by a drone, was shared on social media by the Ukrainian defense ministry on Friday night, showing the aftermath of the use of the weapon in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian news outlet Euromaidan Press suggested that the city had been targeted with phosphorus incendiary munitions. The Ukrainian armed forces posted the video on their Facebook page along with a message of resilience: "Let's stand! SSO (Special Operations Force) soldiers together with their comrades continue to defend Bakhmut!"

Not enough shells, but more than enough phosphorus.

Ruscists are shelling unoccupied areas of Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition.

They will burn in Hell.



Bakhmut under fire: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces filmed the city from a drone after Russian shelling, most likely with phosphorus incendiary munitions.



"We stand! SOF soldiers with comrades continue to defend Bakhmut!" they wrote

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram that the same tactic had been used in Mariupol when there seemed to be no other option.

What are phosphorus bombs?

Phosphorus bombs, also known as incendiary bombs, are a type of weapon that contains white phosphorus, a chemical that can ignite spontaneously in the air and burn at extremely high temperatures. When used as a weapon, phosphorus bombs can cause devastating damage to both military targets and civilian areas, as the chemical can burn through buildings, vehicles, and other objects.

The primary purpose of phosphorus bombs is to create a firestorm that engulfs an area in flames, which can be used to destroy enemy positions, equipment, and infrastructure. The bombs can also be used to create a smokescreen that obscures the movement of troops or to illuminate an area at night for reconnaissance purposes. Phosphorus bombs have been used in various conflicts throughout history, including World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The use of phosphorus bombs is controversial, as they can cause severe burns and other injuries to both combatants and civilians. The chemical can also be difficult to extinguish, and its smoke can be toxic, leading to health problems for those exposed to it.